With Guam tourism raring to go after a pandemic hibernation, more venues and events are resuming - including the festive Wednesday Night Market at the CHamoru Village, as well as the return of free trolley rides for all.
Effective today, the indoors mask mandate was lifted as Guam's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations steadily drop and vaccination is at 96%.
Airlines have been ramping up their flights. Jeju Airlines, for example, brought in 177 passengers via its 189-seater aircraft on Sunday, and the Guam Visitors Bureau is "optimistic" about the increased number of visitors in May, which is Tourism Month.
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the CHamoru Village's Wednesday Night Market in Hagåtña resumes May 4 at 5 p.m.
"The return of the Wednesday Night Market marks a comforting sign of the times and sends the message of hope to our community that better days are upon us," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement.
Cultural dances, food and arts and crafts take center stage at the night market.
"The night market has become a center of festivity for locals and visitors alike, and we know many have been looking forward to making memories at this special venue again," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.
There's also a Fandanña Friday at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, or Ypao Beach, which features food trucks and entertainment during sunsets by the beach.
GVB also relaunched on May 1 the free Guahån Trolley Service for residents, military service members and visitors.
This is in celebration of tourism month and the "progressive reopening of our visitor markets," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, adding that this is once again in partnership with Lam Lam Tours.
"The trolleys will provide better accessibility for locals, military, and visitors, and it will also support our local business community," he said.
The trolley service will be offered daily between GPO and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops in Tamuning and Tumon.
Starting May 5, Fish Eye Marine Park reopens after more than two years of pandemic interruption. There's an island cultural dinner show, dolphin watching, and costume and coconut experience tours.
Fish Eye is offering 20% discounts for the local and military community from May 5 to July 10.
GVB said United Airlines is adding more flights on Saturday and Sunday to Japan starting May 7.
Guam also is marking the 55th anniversary of the first flight from Japan to Guam on Pan American World Airways.
As part of its incentive programs, GVB continues to offer free PCR testing for tourists before they return to their country. That's about $175 that tourists don't have to worry about.
GVB also launched its "GoGo! Guam" marketing campaign in Japan, and its "Ready, Set, Guam!" marketing campaign in the Philippines.