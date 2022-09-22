Guam’s tourist arrivals are soaring past what was expected to date, according to a presentation on tourism recovery by the Guam Visitors Bureau, held Wednesday at its office in Tamuning.
“As you have started to see, we are improving in our arrivals,” said Gerry Perez, GVB vice president.
From Sept. 1 to 11, more than 9,000 people from Korea, Japan, and China came to the island, which amounts to an increase of just under 480% compared to the same time frame last year.
“For the first 10 days of September we are actually up in all markets,” he said.
As for the current fiscal year to date, this year the island welcomed 198,221 visitors from across all source markets, an increase of 244.8% compared to fiscal year 2021.
The top three markets that saw gains in arrivals, according to GVB, are Korea, with a 5,904% increase, Hong Kong, which showed a 283.3% increase, and China, with a 262.6% increase.
But the number of visitors is still well below what Guam saw back in March 2020, which was the time the COVID-19 virus hit the island's shores.
But GVB officials stressed 2022 arrivals have exceeded initial projections for the year.
“It's nowhere near the scale prior to COVID, but, as you can see, we are making good progress,” Perez said.
Between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 11, nearly 189,000 visitors came to Guam, about 55,000 more than an early projection from the bureau.
“We bracketed a low and high arrival number,” Perez said. “This is what we initially projected last July or August. Our high number was 130,000 but it looks like we are going to break that and end up with some 200,000 by the end of September. We are also probably going to end the fiscal year with 200,000 visitors. Since last year, in the summertime and going into the fall we had a lot of optimism in terms of the turnaround because of improved vaccination rates in our source markets. We made a lot of great progress in the Korea market late last summer and early fall but then the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus hit and produced a setback.”
Despite the setbacks, he shared that the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety protocols in source markets also played a role in achieving more tourist arrivals than anticipated.
“I think a big part of the reason for this is when the PCR testing was instituted and that generated a lot of interests and drove a lot of arrivals particularly from Korea,” Perez said. “It took us several months before we started resuming arrivals again by the spring of 2022. And we are encouraged by relaxed border controls and the free PCR testing programming which I think contributed a lot to some of the progress we made today.”