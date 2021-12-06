The Guam Visitors Bureau held its third annual awards ceremony Friday to recognize the achievements of its visitor safety officers. The ceremony was held at the GVB conference room in Tumon.
GVB commended the VSOs for their outstanding achievements and presented eight awards during the ceremony. The award recipients are:
• Recognition of Service - VSO Frankie Borja.
• Håfa Adai Spirit Award – VSO Donny Atoigue.
• Integrity Award – VSO James Rodriguez.
• Leadership Award – VSO Mart Sablan.
• Rookie of the Year – VSO Casey San Nicolas.
• Beach Safety Officer of the Year – BSO Kayven Ligmai.
• Visitor Safety Officer of the Year – VSO Jacob Pablo.
• Special award given to VSO Marissa Maryland-Boak.