GVB to speaker: Clarity on role, authority needed

Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez gave the Legislature assurance that tourism recovery is not being negatively impacted by what "may have been perceived as tension between GVB management and the board," whom he accused during public meetings of being unethical, violating laws and for "paying their way" onto the board, among other things.
Gutierrez and GVB Vice President Gerry Perez wrote a two-page letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje, to explain the events that eventually led to the agency board voting May 12 to suspend all its meetings.
The board said it will not be meeting until such time as there's clarity on the role and authority of the GVB board after review of the Guam law that created GVB and the GVB board's bylaws.
Gutierrez and Perez said GVB now has an "opportunity to fix a significant, decades-old problem."
What's been happening between management and the board are a "result of incongruities" between the law that created GVB and the board's bylaws, and not a result of any ill will or intent, they said.
GVB is undergoing a corrective top-down, internal administrative review, and will be seeking senators' help in making changes to law "where our assessment reveals the need to cover an uncontrollable or unacceptable material issue," they said.
"It is our firm belief that this exercise, although necessary, will not negatively impact the bureau's recovery plan and execution of it," Gutierrez and Perez wrote in the May 17 letter.
The speaker's office, as of end of day Monday, had not responded to a request for comment on the letter.
The GVB board, led by Chairman Milton Morinaga, has not written a letter to the Legislature.
When the corrective actions are implemented, GVB will "give the board the confidence to return to its duties free of doubt caused by the incongruities in its bylaws," Gutierrez and Perez said.
"Until that time, please know that the recovery is well at hand," they added.
Tourism arrivals have started picking up this quarter, although tourism officials said it would take years to get back to pre-pandemic arrival numbers.
"Our progress, of course, has been made possible with the assistance and support of GVB's board of directors," Gutierrez and Perez said.
***SUBHED***
Accusations
Gutierrez, a former governor, has been hurling accusations at board members during board meetings.
He told board members that they are violating ethical standards and have a conflict of interest by participating in discussion or voting on matters that impact the companies they represent, and that board members were violating the Open Government Law by meeting or discussing board matters outside of publicly noticed meetings.
GVB board members come from the tourism industry, the main basis for their appointment or election to the board.
Those accusations led to heated discussions mostly between Gutierrez and board directors during board meetings meant mostly to bring updates on Guam's tourism recovery efforts after a two-year struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their letter to the speaker, Gutierrez and Perez said the incongruities between GVB's enabling law and the board's bylaws were a "shortcoming" which has been explained to the board.
The law that created GVB states that the board has specific duties to promote the visitor industry locally, "but it cannot give directives to staff unless it passes a resolution with eight votes in a public meeting," they said.
The bylaws, meanwhile, purport to vest in the board itself the powers and control of the bureau, they said.
"The incongruity is simply that the bylaws give power to the board that the enabling act does not," Gutierrez and Perez wrote. "This incongruity goes back decades, this board is not to blame, but other incongruities exist in the bylaws and certain board policies."
The incongruities produce and appear to cause specific issues related to compliance, risk and internal controls, they said.
**OPTIONAL CUT**
The GVB bylaws were adopted in 2003, after Gutierrez's second term as governor. He served two terms as governor, from 1995 to 2003.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, meanwhile, said she's allowing both parties to work things out by themselves and be united for tourism recovery.
Sen. Amanda Shelton, tourism committee chairperson, said the legislative counsel is reviewing the GVB law and board bylaws to help the tourism agency.