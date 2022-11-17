The Guam Waterworks Authority has concerns with a report made by Guam Solid Waste Authority suggesting the rate they are being charged for the disposal of leachate at the Ordot dump should be reduced.
Near the end of GWA's meeting with the Consolidation Commission on Utilities on Tuesday, general manager Miguel Bordallo shared his thoughts on a letter he received from GSWA about a study done to substantiate their claim that a decrease in wastewater rates for the Ordot dump is needed.
The report first revealed in GSWA's October board meeting that the strength of Ordot's leachate should warrant a reduction in rates, according to general manager Irv Slike.
According to the report done by EA Engineering, the leachate, which is being charged the "commercial 3" rate at $27.42 per thousand gallons, should be the "commercial 1" rate of $8.11.
"The post-closure fund should reduce about $12 (million) to $13 million based on unit cost for disposal of leachate," Slike said to the solid waste's board on Oct. 20.
However, when mentioned by CCU commissioner Simon Sanchez, Bordallo said he and the compliance and safety division had issues with the report and explained the rate being charged was agreed upon and accepted by the receiver of the dump.
"I think the elephant in the room is the amount of volume. If you're going to dilute by adding stormwater, ... yes, the strength of your wastewater is going to change but that can't be the basis for our decision on what we're charging," Bordallo told the CCU.
Bordallo said that there is a bigger issue.
"Resolve the volume issue and that will be of greater impact than trying put the onus on GWA to change the rate and we don't have that authority to just change the rate. We'd have to petition. If there was a basis for that, then it would have to go into, like, a cost of service analysis and go through the PUC," Bordallo said. "If there was to be a special rate for which there currently is not."
Bordallo added that he will respond to GSWA.