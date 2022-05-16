GWHS on lockdown; officials searching for possible weapon on campus

Administrators locked down the George Washington High School on Monday morning following a report of a weapon on campus.
Someone told administrators just before 8 a.m. that a weapon was seen on campus, according to Guam Department of Education officials, Monday morning.
“In an abundance of caution, the administration initiated a modified lockdown. The administration and support staff will conduct a blanket search. Guam Police Department has been contacted to provide support for the investigation,” GDOE officials said in a release.
As of Monday morning, GDOE staffers and GPD officers are searching for the weapon.
This is not the first time a GDOE school has had to lockdown due to similar situations.
In April, Untalan Middle School officials shut down the campus after shool officials received a tip that a weapon was brought on campus. A B.B. gun was found during a search of students and their bags. The student was removed from campus.
In February, police were called to GWHS for an unruly student. At the time GDOE Superintendent indicated the lockdown was to address a student out of control and acting erratically.
In January, the Mangilao high school was placed on lockdown following a report of a possible weapon on school grounds. No findings were reported.
This is a developing story.