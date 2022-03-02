GWHS to implement new protocol to address student attendance, safety

George Washington High School is cracking down on tardiness in the interest of student safety.
The Guam Department of Education sent a press release Wednesday morning in response to an incident at the school campus involving a student being denied entry into campus Wednesday morning.
“With regard to this morning’s incident, the school confirms that there was a miscommunication between an employee and the parent involved. The parent should have been instructed to drive into the campus to meet with the school administrators as the new measures will not be implemented until tomorrow. The school administrators were able to contact the parent, and the student is now attending classes,” GDOE officials said.
According to GDOE's press release, GWHS administrators sent a notice to students and parents on Tuesday regarding new protocols.
The memo stated:
“Beginning March 3, 2022, GWHS campus gates will be closed by 9:30 a.m. Any student arriving on campus after the gates are closed must provide documentation verifying a medical or government agency appointment. Otherwise, the student will be required to join a mandatory meeting with his or her parents and the GWHS administration.”
The school's administration made the changes to protocols after they observed a pattern in student tardiness overall.
“This is being done in order to ensure the safety of students who are enrolled at GWHS and who are expected to be safely on campus throughout the instructional day. GWHS administration hopes to work collaboratively with parents to ensure that students are able to come to school on time through the remainder of the school year,” said the letter.
GDOE officials said GWHS' administrative team noticed some students were "regularly arriving at school nearly two to three hours after the start of the instructional day."
The memo was sent to parents through the SWIFT system, was posted on GWHS website, and hard copy letter were also given to students to take home.
Suspended
To date, the truancy law for excessive student absences remains suspended by the governor’s executive order. The suspension prevents parents from being held legally liable for not sending their children to school during the pandemic.
GDOE officials don’t anticipate any change in the order, however, they stress that student attendance and tardiness will continue to be monitored for record purposes and to make contact with student’s families to provide supports.