A Hågat elementary school was locked down as a precautionary measure Friday after employees said they heard the sound of gunshots in the area.
Shortly before noon, several employees at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School reported hearing shots fired around the school campus, said Michelle Franquez, acting public information officer for Guam Department of Education.
As a measure of caution and as part of GDOE safety protocol, the school principal initiated a lockdown of the campus and called police.
“The Guam Police Department conducted a cursory assessment of the surrounding area. GPD gave the all clear at 12:36 p.m., and the lockdown was lifted," Franquez said, adding students and staff were reported safe.
However, this is not the first time that the sound of gunfire caused the school to be locked down. In fact, in October, Hågat precinct police officers responded to the school twice in two days for similar reports.
At the time GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez noted hunters frequent the area surrounding the school and had been the source of gunfire in previous years.
GDOE has encouraged hunters to stay away from schools, so school operations are not interrupted.
GDOE is working with the Guam Police Department and will follow up with authorities regarding the most recent incident.