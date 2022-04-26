Half-year GovGuam revenues exceed target by $68 million

The government of Guam collected $68 million more in General Fund revenue than it budgeted for the first half of fiscal year 2022, but some senators are cautioning against trying to spend the excess amount given a still-uncertain pandemic year and the need to fund pay raises.
If the healthy collection continues through Sept. 30, GovGuam could end fiscal 2022 with a bang, to the tune of more than $775 million in actual revenue, or about $68 million more than the fiscal 2022 adopted budget of about $706.9 million, government data shows.
"Remember that the salary increases would have to be budgeted next year, $30 million to $40 million," Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, said Monday night.
But just the same, San Agustin noted that the half-year revenue report shows the "economy is moving forward," and people are going out again so the money circulates in the economy.
"Whether that continues until next year, nobody knows for sure. That's why we will maintain our conservative stance when it comes to budgeting," San Agustin said.
GovGuam's actual revenue collection during the first half of the current fiscal year – from Oct. 1 to March 31 – reached $431.6 million.
That's about $68.5 million more than the adopted revenue of $363.1 million for the first six months.
These numbers are based on the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's latest consolidated revenue and expenditure report, or CRER, sent to the Legislature. These numbers are still subject to internal audit and analysis and could therefore be subject to change.
San Agustin said even if there's $68 million by the end of the year, it won't be available until after the government audit is completed by May or June 2023.
Taitague: 'Set this money aside'
Sen. Telo Taitague, meanwhile, said positive General Fund collections in an "artificial economy" doesn't mean the Legislature should go on another "spending spree as it did recently in funding a few initiatives that although important, they weren't urgent."
Federal pandemic response and recovery funds have cushioned devastating impacts on the Guam economy, coupled with consistently strong construction industry both on-base and off-base even with tourism at a standstill.
"Regarding unappropriated excess General Fund revenues, I urge Adelup to set this money aside in the Rainy Day Fund so that Guam can be in a stronger position to respond to other challenges at a time when our tourism industry is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels," she said.
Guam has yet to welcome back a considerable volume of tourists, mainly because its main source markets continue to have travel restrictions, including COVID-19 quarantine for its citizens upon returning from overseas destinations such as Guam. Most restrictions, however, have been lifted the past few months.
GovGuam saw its income tax collections reach more than $197 million during the first half of the year, when it initially expected only $161.8 million for the period.
Business privilege tax revenue also reached more than $156.5 million, exceeding the target of $121.59 million for the six-month period.
For March alone, actual revenue collections of $66.8 million exceeded the adopted budget for the month by nearly $10 million.
Taitague said the latest revenue numbers are "premature" since Guam is still a full year away from a fiscal 2022 financial audit, "which would tell us whether excess revenues were realized."
Special funds
"We must also consider the close to $7 million in special funds shortfall as of the last reporting period," she said. "As we've heard from budget officials in the past, the General Fund has and will be used to cover special fund obligations when collections are insufficient."
Special fund collections, however, remain weak. For example, the Tourist Attraction Fund is still $2.7 million less than projected, while the Healthy Futures Fund is still nearly $1.3 million below target, based on BBMR data.
The Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, however, posted an increase of $1.6 million over the projected amount.
Taitague also noted the 2022 budget law includes a provision she authored restricting expenditure of unappropriated excess General Fund revenues without legislative authorization.
"The attorney general has confirmed through an opinion that Adelup does not have the authority to spend excess revenues outside of this law," she added.