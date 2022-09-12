Hansen owner, president confined

Hansen Helicopters president and owner John Walker was ordered to be taken into custody as he waits to be sentenced for defrauding the federal government.
After Walker was found guilty of nearly 100 fraud-related charges last week, prosecutors asked Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that he be confined on Monday.
For the past four years since Walker and several Hansen Helicopter executives were indicted on the fraud charges, Walker was out on release.
Before Tydingco-Gatewood decided Walker would be immediately remanded, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Miller argued Walker had been continuing his fraudulent operations of Hansen Helicopters.
Miller in particular cited a helicopter crash that occurred in the Philippines last month.
"We saw that on Aug. 16 there was yet another accident and another death and we know that particular aircraft belonged to Mr. Walker," said Miller.
According to Post files, Walker was accused of knowingly using uncertified and previously destroyed helicopters as part of Hansen's operations to defraud the federal government.
Court documents state nine people died as a result of Hansen Helicopter crashes.
Miller further argued because Walker has now been convicted on the charges it would give him more of a reason to be a flight risk.
Walker's attorney Mack Martin opposed his client's confinement, arguing there was no evidence Walker was responsible for the crash, an argument he previously used when he asked the court for a mistrial.
"There was an accident that occurred on Aug. 16, 2022. No one, not Ms. Miller, no one knows what caused that accident. The government has jumped to the conclusion that Mr. Walker is somehow responsible for that and that's the position they've taken all along," Martin said.
In addition, Martin said since the prosecution used not only the crash but other improperly submitted evidence at trial, Walker's conviction could be reversed and added it as a reason he should remain released.
"Those are substantial issues that I submit the (9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals) will look very seriously at and if they decide those are the issues that should be decided in this case in favor of Mr. Walker, it will result a reversal and a new trial," said Martin who also highlighted Walker's good behavior on pre-trial release for the past four years.
After taking several hours on Monday to consider the issue, Tydingco-Gatewood came back in the afternoon to decide Walker be remanded immediately.
Walker will be confined until his sentencing on Dec. 8.
Walker is facing life imprisonment for the charges.