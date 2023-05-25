Hazardous winds to continue as Typhoon Mawar 'dramatically subsides'

A "heavy thrashing" of Guam is expected in the early morning hours as the worst of Typhoon Mawar's conditions lighten.
As of midnight Thursday morning typhoon force winds from Typhoon Mawar are expected to "slowly subside for Guam as the center of the storm slowly pulls away from Guam," according to the Joint Information Center release issued at 12:35 a.m.
The island however can still expect "strong battering tropical storm force winds to continue through this morning."
"Expect heavy showers and strong gusty winds. The worst of the conditions will lighten, slowly ending the heavy thrashing of Guam in the next couple of hours," according to the release, which added the location of Typhoon Mawar at 10 p.m. being about 20 miles northwest of Guam.
Typhoon Mawar at that time was also moving northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.
At 2 a.m. the Landon Aydlett from the National Weather Service in Guam reported the 140 mph winds continued and Typhoon Mawar was about 45 miles northwest of Guam as it made it's passage through the Rota Channel.
Aydlett further added the peak typhoon conditions that occurred overnight have "dramatically" subsided.
"We've seen conditions dramatically subside just in the last hour but they are still hazardous," said Aydlett who added he is seeing tropical storm force winds, which could go on for several more hours and possibly even until midday on Thursday.
Even with the subsiding conditions, Aydlett stated Typhoon Mawar remains as Category 4 and the typhoon warnings are still in effect.