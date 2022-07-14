As Rosa San Nicolas Duenas, 92, sat across from the picture of her husband’s relative, Pale' Jesus Baza Duenas, she stared as she recalled the brutality she witnessed him endure during the Japanese occupation.
“He was punished real bad because they wanted him to close everything he was going to do. But, he said this is what he believes and that’s why he was beaten up. They also accused him of being a spy for the American, Tweed, that was caught here in Guam,” Rosa Duenas said while attending the Hasso Inalahån Memorial on Wednesday.
She described Pale' Duenas being forced to lay on an inclined bench, his feet angled higher than his head.
“Since he’s a priest of Inalahån, I can’t even look at that but we had to look at him how they beat him. Every time they beat him, they poured a bucket of water on his face and we have to look at that until they finished doing it,” she said. “I was so numb on my body and you wanted to scream but if you do that you get beaten up.”
Rosa Duenas was 11 years old when World War II began, and she lived in Inalahån. Before the war, times were simple, she said.
“To each his own house, everybody lived on their own way because the store, the money is not that great. You don’t know but there was a baker here that we would buy round toast bread for only a nickel,” she said “Everyone depended more on what they grow on the farm. We raise chickens, pigs and if anything big coming up like weddings or death all the families would get together to chip in.”
When war ravaged the land, she said, CHamorus turned to each other to survive, sharing the fruits of the land. In silence they waited for the Americans to return.
“We don’t say anything because it’s against the Japanese. If they hear anyone saying anything about the Americans coming back, they would be punished., just like him (Pale' Duenas.)
Pale' Duenas was the second CHamoru priest to be ordained, and he led the Catholic Church during the Japanese occupation.
“He’s a very brave soul during that time and every time they beat him they pour a bucket of water over his face, but he doesn’t moan, he doesn’t groan at all. You had to be very careful when you wiped your face because when you see him how he was beaten up, you cry and you have to be careful because of them looking at you,” she recalled.
'A sniper started shooting'
When U.S. military forces arrived to reclaim the island, Rosa Duenas remembered a Marine entering the concentration camp she was held in.
“It just happened that our camp was right by the road that they pass by. The Marine stood at the door of our hut, and he said this is it and our camp manager was already shot and killed by the river below us. The Marine said we had to move out of the concentration camp, so we walked from the concentration camp, up the side of mountain down to Malesso',” she said.
As Japanese and American forces collided, finding a safe place was dangerous.
“We spent one night down there under a house and then a sniper started shooting from up the hill down towards us so we all gathered and moved out. Walked from Merizo down one of the beaches, because the best place for safety was the side of the beach. We spent a couple of nights down there and walked up the mountain,” she said.
Rosa Duenas and her family stayed there for about a week and then the message came that they could go back to to their homes.
But, when they returned to their Inalahån home they found it had been destroyed.
“But we couldn’t move into our house in those days, they were made of ifit but the Japanese tore them down to use for their trench. So my father and one of his nephews helped him to put up whatever was left in the house and we moved to the ranch, where I am at now,” she said.
Seventy-eight years have passed since the island was liberated and it warms Rosa Duenas’ heart to see the memory of those lost in the war being honored.
“It's so touching, she said, seeing the community gather to remember."
'It's a blessing'
Firsthand accounts are disappearing each day, as many survivors have died or are in their 90s.
Of those who remain, Rosario San Nicolas Santos was only 2 years old during the war.
Santos was not old enough to have memories of her experiences but, she did recall stories about her grandfather.
“The only thing I know because we were on our Tonggan ranch is that my grandfather fishes for the Japanese because they put them up at … the mountain,” she said.
Her family had 70 acres of land before the war.
“We got a mountain and river for them to go and so they tell my grandfather to go and fish. But my grandfather was very smart; he hid the fish in the beach and across the street, he doesn’t give them all the fish because that’s for us to eat, too,” Santos said.
Although she does not have vivid memories of the war, Santos wore a smile, happy to attend the memorial ceremony.
“It's beautiful, it’s a blessing because I am formerly from Inalahån but we still have our land by the beach - I divided it between my siblings,” she said. “I am very happy I am living, I am going to be 80 years old and I am very thankful that they come out here to honor."