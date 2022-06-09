Head Start Division conducting door-to-door outreach

The Guam Department of Education Head Start Division is conducting a village-by-village outreach program this month, according to a press release.
Employees are going door-to-door passing out flyers as well as sharing information about the head start program. For families that show interest in the program, the Head Start team will also collect the family's contact information.
All GDOE employees participating in the outreach program have their GDOE credentials with them.
For more information, visit guamheadstart.gdoe.net. They can also be reached at 671-300-1612 or by email at mecruz@gdoe.net.