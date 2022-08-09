Face mask use in health care settings is now mandatory in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order 2022-21. But it appears it was already mandatory weeks ago.
“We remind everyone that in health care settings, including hospitals and clinics, masks remain mandatory for the protection of vulnerable patients and front liners,” the governor said on July 24, during a COVID-19 update released days after thousands gathered for the Liberation Day festivities.
At the time the governor said the recent rise reaffirmed that the fight with the virus is not over despite restrictions not being in place for months.
The Guam Daily Post reached out to the governor’s Communications Director, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, regarding how the latest executive order changed the already mandatory face mask policy in health care settings and if it was the social distancing measures which warranted the issuance of executive order 2022-21.
At first, she referred to page 3 of the order, which noted that immunocompromised residents are still encouraged to wear face masks. But after seeking clarification from the governor’s legal team, she noted the governor’s executive order established uniformity.
“While there was federal guidance that provided for mask-wearing policies in certain facilities, there wasn’t a local requirement. Many local clinics and even the hospitals have continued to implement their own policies, and this latest executive order provides for a uniform rule locally,” Paco-San Agustin said.
On May 3, Leon Guerrero rescinded the use of face masks in public settings and left it to the public to decide. Even after the island celebrated its biggest event of the year, the Liberation Day Parade, she made it clear that restrictions were not reinstated but strongly urged the community to mask up as positive cases of COVID-19 increased.
“Since the rescission of local mask-wearing requirements, global cases of COVID-19 have surged once again, due to the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron BA.5 variant,” the order stated.
No BA.5 variant of the virus has been confirmed locally. Twenty-nine beds at the Guam Memorial Hospital are occupied by COVID-19 patients, including two in intensive care.
There is a need to stabilize the health care system, according to the governor.
The latest executive order implements mandatory face mask use and physical distancing in health care settings effective Aug. 9.