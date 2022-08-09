BOOSTED: 25-year-old Alice Chu is administered a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Pfc. Tom Babauta at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao on Feb. 2. In consultation with health care and hospital leaders, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Sunday, during a COVID-19 update, strongly advised the use of face masks, especially in indoor settings. Post file photo