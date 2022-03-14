The Guam Department of Education is finishing the final draft of the State Strategic Plan which will guide public education on Guam for the next five years.
The State Strategic Plan, or SSP, has been in development for some time. In fact, GDOE has already implemented some of the changes the strategic plan has in store for the public school system, such as its grading policy and breaking a school year into semesters instead of quarters.
While the Guam Education Board has adopted those changes, the overall strategic plan has yet to be brought before the board for their approval.
Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said they are putting the final touches on the draft plan.
“We recently had a visit with the Region 8 Comprehensive Center. They are our consultants, you know, assigned to us from from the U.S. Department of Education to support us in our strategic planning efforts and to build our capacity in terms of strategic management. So they had a visit with us last week, they were able to meet with all the teams, as well as provide some recommendations to support us with our latest draft,” Sanchez said.
GDOE officials aimed to present the plan to the board last week. Sanchez said they will also be hosting a final set of input sessions for school leadership and presentations to stakeholders.
“The following week of the 14th, we intend to go out to parents and students, so we will be presenting the most updated goals, objectives and strategies for the strategic plan to those groups of stakeholders,” Sanchez said.
GDOE will hold input sessions with student representatives like Island-wide Board of Governing Students, student organizations and the Guam Youth Congress. Division heads and the Island-wide Parent Teacher Organization will also have the opportunity to weigh in.
The State Strategic Plan will guide public school education on matters related to seven key areas:
1. Leadership.
2. Curriculum.
3. Family and community engagement.
4. Student behavior, discipline and safety.
5. Facilities.
6. Finance and administrative services.
7. Data points.
The State Strategic Plan, if approved, is expected to be fully implemented in school year 2022-2023.