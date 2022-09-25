'Heavy' showers, flooding forecast for Guam & CNMI

A tropical disturbance, identified as Invest 96W as of Saturday, is expected to pass just south of Guam, bringing wet and windy weather with it, according to a statement issued Saturday by the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office.
Invest 96W is located southeast of the Marianas and is slowly moving west, according to the weather report which covers Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan.
NWS anticipates 96W to bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms through Sunday night.
“Fair weather (Saturday) will give way to more showers overnight and Sunday with gusty winds for the last half of the weekend,” said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist at NWS. “Locally, heavy rainfall will potentially cause urban and flash flooding, so keep up to date of any advisories and warnings from NWS.”
Two to 4 inches of rainfall is expected to get heavier and increase, possibly 4 to 6 inches, NWS forecast for the Marianas.
Those living in flood-prone areas are encouraged to clear drainages and unblock clogged storm drains in necessary areas to lessen flooding, as inundated waters are possible.
Occasional gusts of winds of 35 mph on Sunday are expected to get lighter in the evening.
A small craft advisory will be in effect for the coastal waters of the Mariana Islands until 6 p.m. Sunday.
"Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots (17 to 28 mph), with near gale-force gusts, are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating small craft, should avoid sailing in these conditions," Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense advised in a release issued Saturday morning.
Local government officials additionally advised the community to practice caution while traveling in heavy rain and gusty winds, drive below the speed limit and allow enough braking distance between vehicles.
Residents and visitors are asked to take precautionary measures if driving in heavy rain. Heavy rain may make it more difficult to see clearly while traveling on the roads. Motorists should also be cautious of slippery road conditions.
Guam Homeland Security advised those driving on flooded roadways to keep in mind the phrase, "turn around, don't drown."
"Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away," the agency stated, adding residents should not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall.
These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.
“For outdoor plans on Sunday, consider a plan B in case conditions are not favorable for outdoors,” Aydlett said. “This tropical disturbance, 96W, will pass through the Marianas in the coming days so folks in the region should stay up to date with weather conditions and forecasts through Sunday night.”