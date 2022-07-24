The Guam Crime Stoppers and traffic investigators assigned to GPD'S Highway Patrol Division are seeking the assistance from the community relative to an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Route 3 NCS Road by Swamp Road in Dededo on July 15.
Preliminary police reports note a man was walking on the northbound shoulder when an unknown vehicle, traveling in the outer northbound lane, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
The man succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash and was later pronounced dead.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or who may have any information that can aid investigators, are asked to submit contact Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 671-472-8911 or 671-475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.