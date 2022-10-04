An officer with the Guam Police Department was called to Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña on Sept. 28, where he met with a 16–year-old girl who reported that Craig Chiguina Brewer, 43, assaulted her.
Brewer is homeless, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Court documents allege Brewer became angry at the girl after questions concerning past threats to her family were brought up.
He then threw a stroller in the girl's direction and struck her head three times with a butane can, according to court documents.
The teenager told the responding officer that she felt dizzy.
Police noted the girl had bruising and swelling to her forehead area and three abrasions about 1 inch long above the minor’s right eye.
According to a magistrate's complaint, Brewer allegedly told police that he was just leaving because the minor was bothering him and that "he will come back with his girls to take care of that."
Brewer also said that the girl "deserved what was coming to her," the complaint alleged.
Court documents state Brewer had a butane can in his hand and was inhaling gas from it.
He was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.