The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would name the Hagåtña Post Office facility as the Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office by a vote of 417-1.
"The Hon. Atanasio Taitano Perez was a leader of many sorts on our island, but most relevant to H.R. 3539 he was the first CHamoru postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service on Guam," said Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who introduced the bill.
"Atanasio not only performed his duty to our island with dignity, he also strongly advocated for our dignity, being a vocal proponent of citizenship in the United States for the people of Guam up until his passing just before the enactment of the Organic Act of Guam made it so."
San Nicolas called on the community to "reflect on the significance of leaders in our island's history like Atanasio, who dedicated their lives not in the advancement of themselves or their own ideals but in the advancement of our people, that we too may emulate their example in our expectations and advocacy."
Perez was the first postmaster of Guam and the first secretary to the governor during U.S. Naval Era.
He was born in Hong Kong on June 5, 1874, the only child of Francisco Taitano Perez and Maria Encarnacion Perez. In the late 1800s, the family returned home to Guam.
In 1894 he married Carmen Arriola Duenas, daughter of Agustin Evaristo Duenas and Domitila Rivera Arriola. They had 13 children.
Perez spoke CHamoru, English, Spanish, Portuguese and Cantonese.
He was one of the 32 signatories who petitioned Congress in 1901 for U.S. citizenship for the people of Guam.
In 1925, visiting members of the U.S. Congress attended a session of the Guam Congress on July 1. Following Naval Gov. Henry Price’s welcoming remarks, Perez spoke on behalf of the CHamoru people:
“Gentlemen of Congress, the CHamorus today occupy an anomalous position. One of the masterpieces of American literature tells of a man, who, because of the proud contemptuousness with which he regarded his country, was made an outcast from the land and became ‘A Man Without a Country.’ We also are without a country. Since 1899 the question of the status of the CHamorus has been intermittently discussed in Washington, but no effective steps have been taken to grant us citizenship in the country we look on as our own.
The CHamorus are neither citizens nor aliens – they are truly without a country. When the United States acquired sovereignty over the Virgin Islands, citizenship was immediately conferred on the inhabitants, but Guam, for 26 years an American possession, has not yet been granted that privilege.
We appeal to the American ideals and sense of justice. May I, on behalf of my fellow CHamorus, beg that you give this subject your consideration, and may I hope that Congress will see fit to retain our appreciation and strengthen our loyalty by granting us the title we would prize above all others – Citizens of the United States.”
Congress remained unresponsive to Guam’s pleas.
During World War II, on July 7, 1944 just two weeks before U.S. troops retook Guam, Perez lost his left eye from flying shell fragments. He also sustained other wounds, including having an ear lobe pierced by a bullet.
Perez died April 23, 1950, just months short of Aug. 1, 1950, when President Harry Truman signed the Organic Act of Guam into law, bringing to fruition Perez’s efforts to provide U.S. citizenship to the people of Guam.
