Hundreds of P-EBT cards issued on day 1 of distribution

Eligible students will receive $483 in food benefits on April 8 in a second round of nutritional assistance funded by the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition division.
The relief comes in the form of Pandemic Electronic Benefits or P-EBT, a type of food stamp card, for students who missed school meals because face-to-face classes were canceled.
In total, $11.8 million in federal funding covers approximately 27,000 eligible students in both GDOE and the Department of Education Activity, DODEA, schools.
Guam’s State Plan estimated 2,748 newly identified income eligible children in School Year 2021 and newly identified children during summer 2021.
P-EBT cards for newly eligible children as well as replacement cards for first round recipients began distribution on Monday, March 28, at Micronesia Mall.
P-EBT card distribution will continue to Friday from 1 - 7 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
On Monday, 275 P-EBT cards were distributed according to Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson.
"We serviced 348 parents and issued 275 cards, 236 by appointments, and 112 walk-ins," Carrera said.
Other opportunities will be announced at a later date for those who've been unable to pick up their P-EBT cards.
SNAP benefits will be loaded on April 8 after 7 p.m., which is when benefits will be available. They are valid for one year, according to the Joint Information Center.
The Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services determined which students are eligible.
The used the following criteria:
• Identified eligible school-aged children approved on the P-EBT Plan for SY2020-2021, to include students enrolled and/or newly eligible prior to the end of SY2020-2021 for both GDOE public schools and DoDEA schools.
• GDOE District (public schools) that operated under the Community Eligibility Provisions whereby all students were provided school meals at no cost.
• DoDEA District school meal applications for SY2020-2021 that identified student’s eligible Free or Reduced-Price school meals, and students that were directly certified in SNAP households.
During the first round some parents reported expending the funds within six months, at the time each eligible student received $1,243.