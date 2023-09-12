A man charged in connection to a fatal shooting allegedly stole the gun used from a probation officer's car.
Jayson Gaan Sowas, 21, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Maite over the weekend.
According to the magistrate's complaint filed on Monday, on Saturday afternoon police officers received information about a man with a gun at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in Maite who was in all black attire.
Officers later received information about shots being fired and a man lying on the ground in front of the Hi-5 Logo shop right next to the laundromat.
About 10 minutes later officers found the man, who was identified as Benedic Beram in the complaint, with two wounds to the side of his hips. Beram would later be transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died the same day.
Upon the man in all black attire being found by officers in front of the laundromat, he identified himself as Sowas, raised his hands above his head and said, "I don't have the gun, it's on the side," according to the complaint.
Officers were able to find the gun in a car tire parked to the side of the laundromat.
At 6:24 p.m. police officers met with a man, who reported that his firearm had been taken from his black sling pouch that was on the passenger seat of his black sedan.
The man is a probation officer with the Judiciary of Guam, according to staffing patterns, and he explained to officers his car was parked and locked at the probation office in Hagåtña. At 5:45 p.m. the probation officer discovered his firearm was missing, the complaint stated.
Sowas allegedly admitted to burglarizing the probation officer's car and taking the firearm along with about $6 in cash from the center console before he threatened people at the laundromat.
"He stated he did not have any reason why he was threatening the people, 'I just did it,'" according to the complaint.
After leaving the laundromat Sowas walked toward the Hi-5 Logo Shop where he saw a man lying down in the front of the building.
"The report indicates that the defendant did not know the victim," but allegedly approached and shot the man while he was lying down.
"When asked why the defendant shot him, the defendant responded, 'I don't know, I just wasn't thinking when I shot him,'" according to the complaint.
After the shooting Sowas left the area and hid the firearm inside a car tire.
Sowas was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with special allegations of deadly weapon used. He was also charged with burglary of an automobile as a second-degree felony and theft of a firearm as a third-degree felony.