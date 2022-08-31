A man who previously pleaded guilty to a July 2020 drug raid was charged in connection to possessing meth, Percocet and Xanax.
On July 14, Uriah Cruz Kuper was the passenger in a car that was stopped for an equipment violation in Mangilao, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Officers received consent to search the car by the driver when they found a blue cylindrical container with a white powdery substance in it. Kuper said it was Percocet, which contains the Schedule II controlled substance oxycodone, the complaint stated.
A clear glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a resealable plastic bag containing about half a gram of meth and Xanax pills were also found. Kuper said the drugs belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Kuper was released the same day but after a field test confirmed the substances were methamphetamine last week, Kuper was brought in for questioning. In the interview he admitted to police they found prescription pills and "ice" in the car he was riding in.
Kuper further said he did not have a prescription for the Percocet pills but uses it to self-medicate for pain from a past surgery. He added he uses Percocet to fall asleep and meth to help him stay awake.
Kuper said he smoked meth two days earlier, according to the complaint.
Kuper was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and of a Schedule IV controlled substance as third-degree felonies.
Raid
In July 2020, Kuper was one of four men arrested and charged in connection to a raid of a Mongmong apartment where authorities found guns and drugs.
According to court documents, Kuper admitted to smoking meth and bringing Xanax pills, crushing them and snorting them.
Kuper entered a deferred guilty plea to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony which included a suspended three-year prison sentence and five years of probation.
When Kuper took the deal last October Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino told him he could be subject to serve the three-year sentence if he did not follow conditions of release that included not using drugs.
Hearing
In Kuper's first hearing on the new charges on Tuesday, probation revealed he had previously tested positive for illegal substances, failed to appear in court and complete 150 hours of community service despite it being part of his conditions of release.
Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, however, released Kuper and placed him on house arrest, however, remembered his behavior in the other case.
"I'm going to give you a chance now," Quan told Kuper.
"I remember your performance in the previous case. I will be paying attention," Quan added.