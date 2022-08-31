Dress to impress and come prepared with a résumé and a pen to IHOP’s two-day job fair this week in Tamuning.
The community is welcome to apply at IHOP’s job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 at the Applebee’s restaurant in Tamuning.
IHOP is looking for residents to fill job positions for the reopening of their Tumon location's dining room.
The local restaurant is searching for responsible people to hire for the following job positions:
• Servers
• Hostesses
• Line cooks
• Prep cooks
• Supervisors
• Managers
Manager positions come with benefits such as a monthly bonus, meal plans at sister locations, paid vacation and full medical and dental insurance coverage.
Guam's unemployment rate has dropped to 5.1%, according to the most recent report out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Guam Department of Labor, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the unemployment figure in December 2021.
That is less than the unemployment rate in December 2019, before the global COVID-19 pandemic crossed the island's shores.
Although the island's employment numbers decreased, local employers are having trouble recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce as people are leaving the workforce.