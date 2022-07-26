IHP partners with United Healthcare Global

International Health Providers, or IHP, is now an in-network provider with United Healthcare Global, in response to the growing number of international mobile workers coming to Guam
Blue Ocean Medical Group, who does business as IHP, made the announcement on Saturday.
“We look forward to working with United Healthcare Global, one of the largest health insurance companies in the world, by helping care for their members in Guam. Our commitment to quality health care starts with access and relationships like this,” Dr. Hieu Campus, president and medical director at IHP.
United Healthcare Global welcomed IHP to the global provider network and noted the benefits available to members.
“This new agreement gives members access to cashless medical care in Dededo, Guam for treatments covered by their policy,” Helen Love, vice president of Network and Strategic Partnerships, said.
Founded in 2019, IHP is focused on opening access to quality health care for Guam families.