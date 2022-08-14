Local charter schools are asking members of the 36th Guam Legislature to bump up its per pupil cost to $7,500 from $6,200, citing the increased inflation rate.
But the Legislature is only looking to increase the per enrollee cost to $7,000, according to Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, the chairman of the Committee of the Office of Finance and Budget.
“So we were able to find and identify how we can fund them up to ($7,000), which is basically what they wanted or what they needed,” said San Agustin. “Their wants are different things but they do have the flexibility to adjust in whatever they need to do.”
The four charter schools on the island initially asked for $7,000 when presenting their respective budget requests to lawmakers.
“First, when they had the hearing they asked for ($7,000) and then there was a comment of ($7,500), there were also comments from the (chairperson of the oversight committee) that they would submit all the justification for the increase and they were all relating to teacher pay raises and trying to keep people there,” San Agustin said. “I understand that and we did our best … with the Office of Finance ... we had to juggle the numbers because if you look across the board with the budget, everybody is pretty much status quo and if we were going to relate them to status quo it would be $6,200.”
'Roll with the punches'
The Guam Daily Post had the opportunity to speak with the heads of iLearn Academy Charter School about their upcoming budgetary needs.
“iLearn will roll with the punches, but we do wish that the Legislature would grant us the $7,500,” said Helen Nishihira, chief operations officer of iLearn. “The reason for that is when we requested the $7,500, it was to accommodate the rise of the cost of the food. I can only speak for iLearn, but our teachers, we did not classify them correctly because we couldn’t afford to classify them correctly, so I wanted an increase so we could give them the correct classification, the correct amount of salary. And then that’s not even including the 20% the governor had offered (Guam Department of Education). So there’s a great need to go at $7,500.”
With the Legislature only looking to lift the cost per student for charter schools to $7,000, iLearn doesn’t anticipate losing teachers, despite them not making nearly the same salary as public school educators.
“Not this team here — iLearn is their home — so when we say that they do a lot of the sacrificing, they know what it takes,” Nishihira said. “While they need to take care of their families, they will try and stand their ground with iLearn as long as they can but my hope is that I would be able to take care of them as they take care of our students. We will find a way.”
The charter school doesn’t foresee making cuts to its current budget either, she noted.
“Not sure yet,” Nishihira said. “We’re hoping the Legislature will not stay at the $7,000. It is a big leap and I can speak for all of the charter schools, $6,200 sounds like a lot to everybody else, but when you’re in a school system, it really isn’t. It's almost half of what you would say is the per pupil cost GDOE gets. And I don’t like to throw that in because GDOE has their own concerns and I’m really happy for them. We do work together with GDOE so it's not to say anything bad about what they do, but one of the things that we would like is not necessarily equity because we should be a little bit more efficient in running. So we shouldn’t cost as much as GDOE but 50% (less) is a lot to ask for.”
San Agustin responded to iLearn’s concerns, saying the current figure is able to provide a manageable increase.
“Sure everyone would like an increase, every agency wants an increase but we didn’t believe the revenue was going to come in as much. We are conservative with what we see. Now if things get better and if there is an opportunity, then sure, why not?" he said.
The STEM curriculum-based charter school in Dededo remains optimistic that the Legislature will approve the increased requested per pupil cost.
“We’re still hopeful that as they go through budget talks and through this budget session that they’ll reconsider providing all charter schools with a per pupil cost of $7,500,” said Rachel Alquero Stake, iLearn chief academic officer. “We did have conversations with various senators over this past year in regards to their support for that number and we did receive support from various senators that it would be $7,500. Really seeing that the appropriated amount at the moment is $7,000 per student, we are still hopeful that we would receive their support in increasing that amount to $7,500 by the end of this budget session.”
San Agustin would like for an alternative solution to be proposed for the more than $800 increase.
“But any senator that wants to give them another increase, please identify the funding source and the impact to that agency. Where are we getting the money and the impact and the benefit the agency is going to get,” he said.