Editor's note: This is the second in a series of six articles highlighting the finalists for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.
This is the second year in a row Cerefino Duarosan has been nominated for the Guam Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award.
This year, he’s doing it to honor his late father.
“Last year was a hard year regardless of all my accomplishments. Last year, my father passed away. So, I'm dedicating this to my father because you know my father always believed in me,” Duarosan said. "And I just wanted to show my kids to always try, to always believe in yourself and, there's no shame in not winning because I still wanted to do it all over again."
Duarosan is a teacher in the Gifted and Talented Education program at Adacao Elementary School, he’s been an educator for 22 years and has had ups and downs in his career.
“Once a teacher always a teacher at heart, and if I'm in a rut, like I experienced two ruts in my career, I actually want to do something different, but I'm still in the teaching profession,” Duarosan said.
He spoke about “teacher burnout," a concern brought to the forefront in the last two years as the pandemic disruptions put additional responsibilities on the shoulders of teachers.
Duarosan stressed that teacher burnout can happen at any point in an educator's career.
“I felt like I had teacher burnout in 2008. So that's when I went back to get my master's degree, and I got my master's degree at UOG, master's in reading,” he said.
He also switched up his work environment and took on more responsibility to get out of the rut.
“I transferred schools. I transferred twice. At that period, my college professor hired me to teach two classes at the University of Guam. So I was an adjunct for the master's of reading program. So, that revived my love of teaching,” he said. “I never left the profession but it was just a different setting. So I was an elementary teacher and in the evening, I was a college instructor.”
Four years ago, he experienced a second rut. He revived his passion by taking on the challenge of being a GATE teacher.
“I got the position of being the GATE teacher, and it's been wonderful. So every time I feel like I need something new, then that's when I look into another position but it's always been teaching. I never wanted to leave the teaching. It's just I wanted to do something else ... because I mean there's many different fields with an educator,” he said.
He encouraged educators who may be experiencing a slump to keep pushing forward.
“Just always believe in yourself, never give up and if you do, find something else that you’re passionate about, but I don't think you should leave your profession. I didn't, I never left teaching. I just feel like you should find something else that is worthwhile in the area of teaching.” He said.
“That's my advice, because our island kids, they really need teachers, and there are so many schools that are lacking educators.”
His passion for teaching has been recognized by his school and colleagues, who nominated him for Teacher of the Year twice in a row.
“I’m very grateful to be nominated again by my school. We have this thing where they pick, each teacher has a ballot. And they pick one teacher they believe would be the representative for the school,” he said.