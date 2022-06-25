In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion

Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. - The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life. The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)