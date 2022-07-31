There was a lot to get done at the Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council Thursday evening, it was the first time they met in nine months as a result of the pandemic. And one of the first issues they addressed was getting rid of the contractor for the Inalåhan basketball court project.
“I met with (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority), the discussion we had is, I want to get rid of the existing contractor due to having zero action, zero productivity since February. The contractor has not shown up and has done no further work,” said Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf Jr.
Because it’s a GHURA-funded project, the mayor is asking them to consider selecting another bidder to complete the project.
“Look for other lowest bidder and allow for them to complete the project. We did this project back in July of last year, hoping to finish by May of 2022 in time for our Inalåhan fiesta, but, unfortunately, they weren’t able,” the mayor said.
Chargualaf explained why the contractor has been a no-show.
“Initially when the basketball court was authorized and started to be built the intent was not to have a canopy over it. … I was asking that they consider to include the canopy cover,” he said.
The request calls for the contractor to dig a footing to support the canopy covering.
“Unfortunately, the contractor used that saying, I can’t move forward until we agree or disagree. When in fact, he was instructed to move forward as planned and then let GHURA be the one to direct them,” the mayor said.
The contractor has not responded to emails, calls, or texts from the mayor.
“So I am preparing an email memo, highlighting all these things that we are going through here,” Chargualaf said.
He identified the existing contractor as JJ Global Services.
The Guam Daily Post reached out to JJ Global's Raymund Canete, business development manager, who confirmed that when the project launched the mayor did request for a canopy covering but doing so called for a redesign to integrate the canopy into the scope of work and drawings.
“It would require if we design the canopy, we have to redesign the basketball court first. Important is the footings, the design of the footings where the canopy would stand on. Secondly, we need to redesign the pavement itself because the canopy is phase 2, what we are doing now is phase 1," Canete said.
Phase 2 would involve installing the canopy into place which would require heavy equipment to enter the basketball court. Canete said the current design won't allow for that.
“If we don’t do it right, the cement or flooring will crack. To be able to integrate this, there’s a change order process we have to go through,” Canete said.
He asserted that there was a verbal agreement with the late Ray Topasna who was the executive director for GHURA. But his death meant that the verbal agreement with GHURA was not enough to move forward to redesign the project with the canopy included.
“Most of the discussions fell through the cracks. We have to go through the change order process and pick up and document the changes and bring it back to the board again,” Canete said.
JJ Global met with GHURA in June and according to Canete, it was a positive meeting. He said the company is waiting for the Notice to Proceed before resuming work on the basketball court.
“Once given that, we will be up and running to finish the court,” Canete said. “What I know is we have been wanting to proceed with this project.”
Canete confirmed that the redesign with the canopy covering over the basketball court is ongoing. He anticipates it will be completed in a couple of weeks and then submitted to GHURA.
“Once that’s done and the approval is done from GHURA and (Department of Public Works), then we can give a solid time frame to complete the basketball court,” Canete said. “We would like to express thanks to the mayor for his patience on this. JJ Global is on top of what we need to do with the Inalåhan basketball court and our commitment is to complete the project.”
The Guam Daily Post also reached out to GHURA who shared that they were aware of the mayor's concern with the contractor.
"Mayor Chargualaf has voiced his concern with the project’s progress since it appears that the project has completely stopped. JJ Global management informed GHURA that the company financed all the construction work to date, and has not received any payment. However, without instruction from GHURA, nor providing any notice to GHURA, JJ Global ceased operations on the project in April 2022," GHURA Executive Director Liz Napoli said.
She noted that JJ Global has had persistent issues in submitting proper documentation for labor and materials.
"Despite ample assistance and guidance from GHURA, to date, JJ Global has yet to successfully submit proper documentation in order for GHURA to process any project payment. GHURA's engineers estimate the installed construction cost to be about 30% to 40% of the contract amount, or approximately $147,000," she said.
Napoli confirmed that a meeting with JJ Global did occur to discuss pandemic-related issues and that the meeting resulted in a change order to accommodate increases in labor and material costs.
GHURA’s technical staff are currently reviewing the documentation. Napoli said the canopy covering would be installed at a later date when funding is available. However, GHURA is aware that the contractor has not been at the job site.
"GHURA has extended all professional courtesies and consideration to JJ Global and is aware that JJ Global has not remobilized any workers to the job site. Since the work stoppage, the grass has overgrown in the project boundaries, outsiders have helped themselves to the gravel, and the rebar, either installed or stored, has begun rusting out," she said
Because the project remains with JJ Global, this "rework" will be fulfilled at no cost to GHURA, Napoli said.
GHURA is aware of the unauthorized work stoppage and is considering all options to move the project forward, including issuing a Notice to Cure to JJ Global for immediate action.
According to Napoli, the GHURA board tabled the issue with the Inalåhan basketball court during its regular board meeting in July.