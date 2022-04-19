There are 62 families who are having trouble finding a new home to rent because of the increase in costs and the temporary nature of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
“We still are getting displacements, folks that are still needing transitory locations or are being evicted by their landlords,” ERA program manager Viki Lindlau reported at last week’s Interagency on Homelessness.
“Hopefully they’ll be able to find places but it’s getting slim pickings out there with what is available for tenants… especially if they say ERA because landlords know the it’s temporary fix for the tenants.”
And while they do try to expedite payments to landlords, Lindlau said she's heard that at least some landlords are frustrated by the lengthy process.
The ERA Program is meant to provide funding aid to families to cover rent, utilities and other home-related expenses.
Displaced families are those that are in a "transitory location", which includes a hotel or motel room, or they are in the process of being relocated, she explained. Families in this situation have 90 days to find a more permanent home.
Meanwhile, the time is ticking on the program itself. ERA Phase 1 expires in September.
Lindlau on Monday confirmed that they’re talking to the U.S. Treasury about extending. She said the office continues to receive calls and applications for assistance, which she said are noted in the office’s quarterly reports to their federal counterparts.
“The fact that they’re still coming shows that we have a need," she said. Thus far, $13.2 million of the $33.6 million has been distributed.
Lindlau urged residents who have applied but are pending documents, or those who want to apply but aren’t sure they qualify to give them a call soon. She said if the feds don’t approve an extension for Guam, then aid ends in September and the unused amount “will be reallocated to other jurisdictions that need the money.”
The short-term nature of the ERA program is part of the issue for the families who qualified for the program and are looking for a place.
“First and foremost it’s temporary. Our program funding ends Sept. 30. And a landlord will want to lease for a year and if it’s inside that then it’s usually not going to happen,” she said.
Increased rent
And that leads into another, possibly more significant, issue. Lindlau noted that many of those who qualify have some sort of income. But what they’ve also seen in a short span, is that rent has, in some cases, very nearly doubled.
“It’s just increased since September last year,” Lindlau said. “It’s really sad because we’ve seen where they were paying $800 or $900 for a one-bedroom or two-bedroom last year, and now it’s $18,000 … for a two bedroom. It’s just outrageous.”
She added that military tenants also factor in to the challenges some are finding in the housing market.
“There are tenants trying to find new locations and the landlords really like them but then they have a military family (with) longer lasting contracts - for the tour that they’re here - versus the months that families have left in the (ERA) system," she said.
Lindlau added landlords have also been stuck in a tough place these last couple of years. Many had tenants who are late with rental payments and while some tenants qualified for the ERA Program, allowing them to pay what was owed going back a year, not all who applied qualified.