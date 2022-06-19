Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.
Crime of the week
Information sought on fire investigation in Malesso'
The Guam Crime Stoppers and the Department of Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resource Division is seeking the assistance from the community relative to an arson investigation in Malesso'.
According to Guam Police Department preliminary reports, at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 4, CCTV cameras from KTWR Radio Station property captured two men with flashlights walking around.
At 1:46 a.m. that same morning, a fire was started. The two men were seen walking away and leaving the property by Demetro Q. Meno in Malesso'.
