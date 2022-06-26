Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.
Crime of the week
Information sought on fire investigation in Malesso'
The Guam Crime Stoppers and the Department of Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resource Division is seeking the assistance from the community relative to an arson investigation in Malesso'.
According to Guam Police Department preliminary reports, at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 4, CCTV cameras from KTWR Radio Station property captured two men with flashlights walking around.
At 1:46 a.m. that same morning, a fire was started. The two men were seen walking away and leaving the property by Demetro Q. Meno in Malesso'.
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Teen alleged she was in a sexual relationship with man, 39
- GDOE students to receive at least $157 in P-EBT, some could get more based on COVID-19-related absences
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- Woman will seek early release in 2007 crash that killed officer
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- $50M ‘smart park’ plan could be relocated or abandoned
- Two incomes not enough: ‘Difficult, but we manage’
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- Dr. Samuel Betances
Consider working during the long summer break and into the new school year as a Literacy Navigator. You will earn while you learn to enhance t… Read more
- By Alex M. White
Tribu para tata-hu Read more