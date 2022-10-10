Inmate dies from 'medical issue'

A 45-year-old man who was an inmate at the Department of Corrections Detention Facility in Hagåtña died of "natural causes" early Sunday morning at the Guam Memorial Hospital, according to officials from DOC.
The man was recently detained for violating a probation order, Maj. Antone Aguon, DOC spokesman, confirmed Monday.
“Nobody died at DOC,” said Aguon, who later clarified the inmate "died at GMH, but it was a medical issue.”
The man was experiencing shortness of breath, Aguon told The Guam Daily Post. Initially, he was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in Agana Heights for treatment.
“We had an inmate Saturday experience a medical condition, difficulty breathing,” he said. "An ambulance was called, while getting into the ambulance, he passed out. The medical personnel performed CPR on him, got him to Naval Hospital and he was stabilized.”
Once stable, the man was transported to GMH where he died following an emergency pick up for medical care, Aguon said.
“He passed away at GMH Sunday morning just around after midnight,” he said.
Foul play doesn’t seem to be a contributing factor of the death, according to Aguon.
“No, I don't know right now, … but when he came in, he didn’t look well,” he said. “But it's nothing like a murder or (anything) like that.”
The identity of the man has not been released by either GMH or DOC, as of press time.
Prior death
In August, Cesar Dizon, 69, a convicted murderer housed at the same Hagåtña detention facility was stabbed to death by another inmate, according to Post files. M.B. Koto, 38, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges stemming from the incident.