Inmate housed at DOC’s work detail unit has died, investigation ongoing

An inmate at the Department of Correction’s has died after he was injured in the Minimum-In unit on Sunday.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Guam Fire Department first responders were called to DOC’s Mangilao compound to conduct CPR on an individual.
“Upon arrival to DOC, GFD units confirmed CPR and patient was taken to Naval Hospital,” GFD Spokesperson Nick Garrido said.
DOC spokesperson Antone Aguon said the individual taken to Naval Hospital was a 69-year old male inmate.
"On July 31, at about 6:53 p. m an officer assigned to Minimum-In Unit, Post 24, requested for assistance for an injured inmate. The inmate, a male, 69 years old was transported by ambulance to Naval Hospital. At about 8:06 p.m., the inmate was pronounced dead,” Aguon said.
The Minimum-In unit houses inmates who are allowed to venture out into the community to conduct work detail assignments and maintenance work at the Mangilao compound.
DOC could not confirm the nature or extent of the inmate’s injuries or what transpired leading up to the incident. However, Aguon did confirm DOC has been placed on lockdown to allow detectives from the Guam Police Department‘s Criminal Investigation’s Division to conduct an investigation.
“Central Precinct officers responded and upon thier arrival it was noted that the victim was being medically treated by GFD Medic personnel and DOC'S attending nurse," Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson said.
She said information will be forthcoming as detectives gather further evidence surrounding the investigation.
DOC’s Casework Division will be contacting the inmate’s next of kin. The inmates identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.
However, the Guam Daily Post has confirmed that the deceased inmate had been confined at the prison Minimum-in unit for over 10 years.
This is a developing story.