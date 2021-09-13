Inspired by uncle, sailor with Guam ties serves with helicopter squadron

Seaman Paulo Tagulao, with family ties to Guam, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, according to a release from the Navy.
“I was inspired by my uncle to join the military because he was a chief in the United States Navy,” Tagulao said. "He helped my family a lot. He was like a second father to me. Since he helped me and my family so much with our education and support I wanted to follow in his footsteps and be able to do the same."
Tagulao joined the Navy one year ago. Today, he serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60S Knighthawk.
“The Navy contributes to national security around the world by helping other countries,” said Tagulao. "That's one of the reasons I joined the Navy, I want to inspire people from other countries and show them that the Navy can keep us all safe."