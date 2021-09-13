Inspired by uncle, sailor with Guam ties serves with helicopter squadron

U.S. Navy Seaman Paolo Tagulao

Seaman Paulo Tagulao, with family ties to Guam, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, according to a release from the Navy.

“I was inspired by my uncle to join the military because he was a chief in the United States Navy,” Tagulao said. "He helped my family a lot. He was like a second father to me. Since he helped me and my family so much with our education and support I wanted to follow in his footsteps and be able to do the same."

Tagulao joined the Navy one year ago. Today, he serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60S Knighthawk.

“The Navy contributes to national security around the world by helping other countries,” said Tagulao. "That's one of the reasons I joined the Navy, I want to inspire people from other countries and show them that the Navy can keep us all safe."

