Island youth are taking the lead in getting Guam cleaned up ahead of the 78th Liberation Day festivities.
During the Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting Tuesday, youth participating in the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program laid out the plans for the cleanup efforts.
“We are going to be hosting the 78th Liberation Islandwide Beautification Cleanup, this Saturday on July 16 at 6 a.m., we are calling all interns to help join us that day as well,” the group said.
The three locations for the cleanup are along Route 1, Route 4 and 10, and Tiyan/Airport Road, Route 8.
“We divided all the agencies evenly throughout those routes and we have the mayor helping out as well and other volunteers that day,” the students said.
In a press release following the meeting, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero joined the youth in calling for volunteers.
“Guam’s young people have demonstrated their capability and desire to contribute their services to our island, and their initiative to spearhead these valued cleanups builds on the leadership experience they are gaining through our Summer Youth Employment Program,” Leon Guerrero said. “We join our youth in calling upon our people to help beautify our highways as we prepare to celebrate our 78th Liberation Day.”
The cleanups are led by IBTF youth employees Caitlyn-Jade Cruz, Ashton Mangloña, Antonio Duenas, Ayden Aguon, Sophia Quichocho, Keedyn Cepeda, and Ava Taitano.
Along the parade route, agencies like the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works have been busy to ensure safety.
“Forestry has been down along Route 1 with DPW daily for the last two-and-a-half weeks and so it's been hard work for the crews. It’s slow going because of traffic and the businesses,” said Christine Fejeran, forestry chief.
Fejeran pointed out that not all motorist are happy with the traffic delays. But Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, IBTF chairman, said “the work they are doing is very important." He referenced a fatality involving a tree falling on a parade goer on Liberation Day.
On Wednesday, the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps hosted an outreach at the permit distribution site to talk with residents intending to camp out along the parade route about recycling efforts.
“The Conservation Corps is working with the mayors' council to provide recycling bins to provide aluminum cans to be placed at 200 permit sites with families and permit holders,” said Austin Shelton of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability.
In partnership with iRecycle, the goods will be taken to recycling centers and the proceeds will benefit public schools.
The Department of Corrections will wrap up cleanup efforts by collecting trash following the parade’s conclusion.
“Preserving the natural beauty of our island is a constant work in progress, and we are proud our youth are not only participating, but also leading our community to action,” Tenorio said. “By championing these cleanups and committing time off their weekends, our youth serve as an inspiration that we each can afford to give our time and talents in the strong spirit of inafa’maolek we are celebrating.”