Old couches, rusted out water heaters, and household garbage littering the perimeter of the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, where hundreds of Guamanian’s loved ones are laid to raise, will be picked up during the upcoming World Oceans Day cleanup.
At least that’s the plan, said organizer Patrick Keeler, watershed coordinator with the Guam Coral Reef Initiative based out of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans and Guam Department of Agriculture.
“We’ll be starting with the large debris down here,” he said pointing to some old furniture dumped about two feet into the jungle area. “But we’ve done a perimeter walk and there’s trash everywhere. Once we take care of the large problem spots we’ll fan out and take care of the rest.”
Keeler said the annual cleanup effort is typically held at the ocean but after reading a recent article in The Guam Daily Post about trash being illegally dumped at the cemetery their focus shifted slightly inland.
“It’s a sacred site,” he said, pointing to the gravesites.
“It’s just inappropriate as heck for people to be dumping here. So we chose here at the Limtiaco Cemetery. There are quite a few large items here sofas, there may be some white goods as well.”
He said typically, for World Ocean Day, they focus on marine debris and "issues associated with that."
Known as the Tiguac cemetery, the area sits over the Masso Reservoir. In recent years, the University of Guam and Agriculture department have held fishing derbies for children who have caught tilapia, sleeper and shrimp at the reservoir. The water leads from there into the Piti Bay.
Keeler said garbage and old appliances, particularly white goods like refrigerators, which have coolants and chemicals are of particular concern. He said he’s seen people illegally “dump paint cans and even chemicals such as bleach."
“White goods such as refrigerators anything with chemicals inside of it can leech into the ground and get into our ground water and … will negatively impact the water that is there and it can impact drinking sources,” he said.
“But it can also make its way down to the coast and negatively impact the coastal communities as well - that’s where the fish we eat are. It’s where our coral reefs are and those are very important for protecting our coastlines as well as providing habitats for our marine species. So things we do on top of ridges can also impact our reefs. And I mean, we’re right here, we can see the ocean … anywhere on Guam what we do anywhere can and potentially will impact our coastal areas.”
The World Oceans Day cleanup event at the cemetery, locally referred to as Tiguac, will be held from 9 a.m. - noon June 11. Keeler said they’re partnering with Love Guam, Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Piti Mayor's Office.
He’s also inviting the island community, saying: "Volunteers are welcome and wanted."
Water, gloves and trash bags will be provided, he said. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and sun protection. Participants should also bring a reusable water bottle. He said he's working with the Guam Department of Education so high school students who join them can earn serving learning credit hours.
He said high school students who need learning service hours are welcome to join them on June 11 or any of the upcoming cleanups, which, Love Guam hosts monthly.
The cleanup supported by federal funds from the Coral Reef Initiative, which is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration program. Keeler said the federal funds take care of the supplies and his office coordinates manpower.
He said the Piti Mayor’s Office and UOG also will be assisting with the June 11 cleanup.
The public cemetery, located in Piti, falls under the purview of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Director Roque Alcantara Sr. has said DPR staff members, two of whom are at the site during the day to assist with burials, chain the cemetery closed. Additionally, barricades were placed in hopes of dissuading people who would dump their trash.
He said his two park rangers aren’t able to monitor all of DPR’s parks but he’s hoping to get seven new park rangers on board soon. The rangers would then be better able to monitor the parks, but he’s also hoping their presence will deter illegal dumping at the cemetery and other parks.