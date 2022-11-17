A woman accused of driving while impaired before crashing into Jerry Kitchen in Tamuning last year will begin trial on Friday.
Nakita Aguon appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday morning as the jury selection process began for her trial related to driving a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen last February.
Selection is scheduled to continue Thursday afternoon and trial will begin on Friday, according to Office of Attorney General spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.
Aguon faces a charge of driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and will have a jury of six present to hear statements and arguments made by attorneys, as well as hear testimony from witnesses before determining whether she is guilty or not.
According to the charging documents, Aguon was seen drinking at a bar in Hagåtña at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, before leaving with three other women at approximately 1:15 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021. Video surveillance from the bar shows Aguon taking shots, swaying while standing and, at one point, laying her head on the bar before leaving with the passengers.
One of the passengers included off-duty Guam Police Department officer Joneen Veronica Hernandez Terlaje, the magistrate's complaint stated.
About 10 to 15 minutes after leaving the bar, Aguon, driving with her three passengers in a red Jeep, was on Marine Corps Drive and attempted to make a left turn at the ITC intersection before she lost control of the vehicle. She hit a curb in front of the Camacho Landmark Center and crashed into Jerry Kitchen, according to the complaint.
GPD officers then arrived on the scene, including Officer Christopher Champion. However, they did not administer a sobriety test for Aguon, the complaint stated.
Almost two months after the crash, investigators from the AG's office met with a confidential witness who said they received a WhatsApp message from one of the passengers saying they'd been in an accident.
The witness arrived at Jerry Kitchen a short while later and saw Aguon and the three passengers standing by the Jeep, which was heavily damaged.
Aguon and her passengers sat in the witness' vehicle while police investigated the scene. The witness believed that all four were drunk, based on their behavior, documents stated.
After an officer cited the driver, the witness drove them back to the bar to pick up the other passengers' vehicle. At the parking lot, Aguon allegedly had to be helped out of the vehicle to throw up. The group had to wait because she wasn't able to tell the witness where she lived so she could be taken home, documents state.
During the ride to Aguon's house, she passed out in the car, documents state.
Prior to the information from the witness, Aguon was only cited by GPD for the crash. However, the department conducted an internal investigation to determine if any officers, on or off duty, may have violated general orders, rules and regulations, Post files state.
According to the witness list submitted by the prosecution, 33 individuals will testify, half of them being police officers, including Champion and Terlaje.