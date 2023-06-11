The trial for a woman accused of crashing a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen will resume on Monday.
Nakita Theresa Aguon will make her first appearance in months in the Superior Court of Guam to resume her trial for a charge of driving while impaired, related to a crash into Jerry Kitchen on Feb. 25, 2021.
According to Post files, Aguon's trial has been on pause for several reasons, including the absence of Judge Alberto Tolentino, who was absent from the courtroom due to medical issues at the start of the year.
Attorney General Douglas Moylan said prosecutor Grant Olan will be going forward with the trial, picking up where it left off.
"Who knows what the judge might entertain as a preliminary motion depending upon what the defense counsel might try to bring up, but right now we're set to go back into continue trial ... on Monday," Moylan stated.
In March, Olan filed a motion to reassign the case to another judge but was met with resistance by Aguon's attorney, David Lujan.
Complaint
On the evening of the crash, court documents stated, Aguon was seen drinking at a bar with three others in Hagåtña and leaving hours later, apparently drunk. About 10 to 15 minutes after leaving the bar, the red Jeep was on Marine Corps Drive and attempted to make a left turn at the ITC intersection. Aguon allegedly lost control of the vehicle.
GPD officers arrived on the scene and but didn't administer a sobriety test for Aguon.
Almost two months after the crash, investigators from the AG's office met with a confidential witness, which led to Aguon being charged with driving while impaired. Lujan has argued the charging of Aguon was a "cover-up" for the police.