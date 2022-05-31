The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,283 specimens analyzed from tests administered from May 27 to 30.
• May 28: 47 of 877 test positive for COVID-19
• May 29: 34 of 642 test positive for COVID-19
• May 30: Seven of 121 test positive for COVID-19
• May 31: 19 of 643 test positive for COVID-19
Of the 107 cases, 25 were reported by the Department of Defense.
To date, there have been a total of 48,075 officially reported cases and 363 deaths. There are 261 cases in active isolation.
There currently are seven residents hospitalized with COVID-19:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: Two patients, one of whom is in intensive care unit
• Guam Regional Medical City: Four patients
• Naval Hospital Guam: One patient