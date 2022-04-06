JIC: 2 more COVID-19-related fatalities

The deaths of a woman, 66, and a man, 83, have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.
The woman died at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 31, the JIC reported. She had underlying health conditions and had tested positive on March 16. She is the island's 351st COVID-19-related fatality.
The 83-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on April 3. The patient was fully vaccinated without a booster. He too had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on April 3.
“To those who loved them, (Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, first gentleman Jeff Cook) and I send our heartfelt sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we work toward a route to normalcy, we are once again reminded that our grief continues as well as our fight against this pandemic.”
On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 from 647 specimens analyzed on April 4. Of those, 10 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 282 people in active isolation.