JIC: 4 COVID-fatalities, 52 hospitalizations

The Joint Information Center reported four COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday evening pushing the island's total to 303.
All were elderly and two were determined to have passed away by the time they arrived at the hospitals. The JIC reported:
● The 300th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 2. The patient was a 68-year-old woman who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, She had tested positive on Jan. 30.
● The 301st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 7. The patient was an 83-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 7.
● The 302nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 8. The patient was an 81-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 22.
● The 303rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on Feb. 8. The patient was an 89-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 8.
“Josh and I convey our heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of these men and women who have succumbed to this terrible virus,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We take solace with a grieving community, and we will be sustained by our strength, and the love and support of those closest to us. We continue to keep watch over our most vulnerable, as pillars of protection and care to bolster our efforts to keep everyone safe.”
The JIC also reported 52 hospitalizations, the highest numbers in the current surge, so far.
• GMH: 33 patients, two of whom are children; five patients are in the intensive care unit and of those three are on ventilators.
• GRMC: 16 patients, all adults; two patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
• Naval Hospital Guam: three patients, all adults
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 594 new cases out of 1,547 tests administered Feb. 8. Of those, 84 of the cases reported are through the Department of Defense. There are currently 5,903 people in active isolation.