Government officials said residents must report any positive result of at-home COVID-19 tests within 24 hours.
According to the Joint Information Center, residents are to send the results via email to dphss.surveillance@dphss.guam.gov. They should include the following information:
• Full Name
• Date of Birth
• Date of Test
• Results
The call for positive test cases was shared as the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 46 new cases out of COVID-19 from 1,396 specimens analyzed over the weekend. The cases break down to:
May 16: 3 of 183 test positive for COVID-19
May 15: 19 of 342
May 14: 24 of 871
The JIC also noted that 15 of the cases reported on Monday are from the Department of Defense.
As of Monday, Guam has had 48,542 officially reported cases, 361 deaths, 178 cases in active isolation, and 48,003 not in active isolation.
Isolate
Officials noted that residents who do test positive for the virus should isolate at home until they’re cleared using section G of the DPHSS Criteria for Discharging a Person from Isolation.
The section discuss the duration of isolation. Residents who aren’t vaccinated and test positive should remain in isolation at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours have passed without a fever and other symptoms have improved.
If they are vaccinated, the isolation time shrinks to five days and at least 24 hours have passed without a fever and other symptoms have improved.
During isolation, residents should stay away from other family members by eating and sleeping in a separate room; avoid sharing personal items including dishes, cups, towels and electronics; and wear a face mask. They should also wash hands often and disinfect areas and items that are frequently touched, such as door knobs, light switches and drawer handles.
Residents who have symptoms and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but test at home with negative results should get a confirmatory test with public health or a private clinic.