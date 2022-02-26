People with COVID-19 who require hospitalization continues to decrease. The Joint Information Center reported 30 people were in local hospitals, as of Saturday afternoon.
In mid-February, hospitalizations were as high as 70.
According to Saturday's JIC report, the hospital patients break down to:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 20 patients, three of whom are in the intensive care unit and requiring ventilators.
• Guam Regional Medical City: 10 patients, one of whom is in the ICU.
On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of 127 new cases of COVID-19 from 368 specimens analyzed on Feb. 25. Additional results are pending analysis and submissions from other clinics and will be reported Feb. 28. As of Saturday, Guam has had of 44,238 officially reported cases, 322 deaths. There are 3,773 cases in active isolation, and 40,143 not in active isolation.