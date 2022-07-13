Job turns into traveling career

Success is often measured by what you have accomplished and, at 25 years old, former Yigo resident Serryan Sablan has accomplished a lot more than many her age. She said it's because she stepped out of her comfort zone.
Sablan is a general manager of a Panda Express location in Kentucky, but it was in Guam where the opportunity came knocking at her door.
"It was in 2014. I applied when I was 16 years old, but I didn't start working until I was 17," Sablan said. "Originally, I applied for the counter help (position), which is your most basic level for the company, at least customer service-wise."
At the time, it didn't cross her mind that her high school job would turn into a career, let alone help lead her to where she is today.
"I applied because Mariah, my sister, she was an assistant manager at the time and she helped bring the first Panda Express to Guam," Serryan Sablan said. "She reached out to me and said they were looking for people and asked if I could apply. I said, 'sure.' So, of course I applied because I wanted to help my sister."
But because of her age, not everyone was on board with the idea.
"My mom was against it. She thought me getting a job was a joke because, at least on Guam compared to the U.S., we don't send the kids to go work at 16 – they are still going to school. So it wasn't normal for me to go to work at 16. But my dad was like, 'Go ahead, get your foot in the door,'" Sablan said.
She said there's also the misconception that working in a restaurant means you'll be stuck flipping burgers for minimum wage instead of building a career. In her experience, deciding to take on a job in the food industry led her to travel opportunities.
'Yeah, let me go'
After a year working for Panda Express, she was given the opportunity to travel to Alaska.
"Of course when you're in high school and have been on the island for the majority of your life, you're like, 'Yeah, let me go, I want to leave the rock.' And who gets to say they've been to Alaska? Nobody ever really goes to Alaska," she said.
In fact, Sablan almost didn't go – a family death swayed her to reconsider leaving the island, but she ultimately went for it.
"It really started with being given the opportunity to travel and open a restaurant. At first it was a little bit scary. We were being put in a situation where, one, we don't know these people but we have to kind of trust them right away and hope that they are teaching us what we need to learn and we are taking on a new task," she said.
She prepared herself mentally for the challenges of meeting new people, being in a new environment and training employees to be successful.
She spent a year in Alaska before jetting off to open restaurants in West Virginia and Indiana, and two locations in Kentucky.
"It feels pretty significant, even if I am just a very small piece. On the large scale, it seems like nothing because there's over 2,000 stores. But if you bring it to a smaller scale and think about how many people you have come in contact with and how many lives you've touched and been able to impact, that in itself is big," she said.
Building a future
Sablan often thinks about where she would be today if she had not seized the opportunity.
"I think that, had I not taken that chance to go – and a lot of times I actually think about where I would be – I couldn't tell you for sure, but I feel like I could have gone the military route," she said. "I would not have expected to purchase a home. I don't think I would have been able to purchase my home as early as I did, because homes on Guam are extremely expensive. But when you go to the states, it's a little bit cheaper."
Sablan built her home in 2018 and moved in 2019.
"It was exciting because we could share that with our family, particularly with my mom and dad, because it's like, 'You don't have to worry about me, I'll be fine,'" she said.
But she said, success is about more than just material wealth.
"It's not just about the materialistic things, it's more about setting up your family's future," she said. "If I didn't leave, my son would not have a house, financial stability, and that's really what our parents want for us. Just find somewhere that will help you as a person, as opposed to working somewhere just because it helps you pay the bills."
It's about having the right mindset and an employer that will help you grow.
"Look for a company that's not just about the money and put yourself in a position that's not just for the money because, when you do something like that, that's all it is, it means nothing to you. But if you put yourself in a position where you can work on yourself, your mindset, … self-development and self-growth – that's what will move you," she said.
That's what Sablan found with Panda Express and why she climbed the ladder of success.
"I've been with Panda since high school and I never ventured out. I have gotten a lot and I would not have been able to if I did not leave. Now when I look back, there's other people from Guam that are living out there in Kentucky with the company and they have houses and families and everything."
Panda Express is considered one of the world's leaders in Asian dining experiences, according to the company, and today there are over 2,000 locations across the nation, Puerto Rico and Mexico.