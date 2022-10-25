Attorney John Terlaje has been nominated to be the eighth judge of the Superior Court of Guam by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
His selection was officially announced at a ceremony held at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governors Complex.
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who previously served as administrator of the local judiciary, said during a ceremony announcing Terlaje's nomination that it has been many years since the Superior Court expanded, however, it was agreed upon by the Judiciary of Guam and the Office of the Governor the "the people of Guam require an eighth full-time Superior Court judge."
As the governor announced Terlaje as her nominee for the vacant position on the island's trial bench, Leon Guerrero said she was "very honored" and gave her "great pleasure" to choose Terlaje considering his years in the local legal field.
"John's experience is going to be a great asset to the judicious processing of our cases there. John comes from a great variety of experience in corporate, in public, in civil, in litigation and all sorts of sectors of the judicial process and also the legal process," Leon Guerrero said before Terlaje thanked the governor for his nomination.
In addition, Terlaje said the appointment would allow him to do what he felt he has done during his career: assist the people of Guam, but now, potentially, at a different level.
"The people of Guam was always my priority," Terlaje said before expressing how he looks forward to serving the island in a new role as soon as possible if approved by the Legislature.
Following the nomination by the governor, the Legislature will go through a confirmation process before Terlaje can officially begin serving as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam.
Speaker Therese Terlaje, the body's chairperson on the committee with oversight of the judiciary, however, will not be involved in the process, after recusing herself due to a familial conflict of interest. She is siblings with the potential judge, the speaker's office confirmed with The Guam Daily Post.
Sen. Sabina Perez will oversee the confirmation process of John Terlaje's nominee for judge, the speaker's office stated.