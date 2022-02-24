Jollibee, the Philippines' largest fast-food chain brand known for its crispy fried chicken, is opening a restaurant at the Agana Shopping Center.
It will be built on the same location where Shirley's Coffee Shop once stood, the Agana Shopping Center confirmed Thursday morning.
A temporary sign announcing Jollibee is "coming soon" was installed this week in the mall's parking lot in Hagåtña.
The Jollibee sign confirms what has long been rumored for the location after Shirley's Coffee Shop vacated the spot and moved back to its original Hagåtña location when it first opened in 1983.
Agana Shopping Center put the vacant lot for lease. The area covers about 17,000 square ft.
This will be Jollibee's second restaurant on Guam. The first one, located by Micronesia Mall in Dededo, opened in June 2019 with lines that were hours long for days.
At the time, Jollibee officials said Guam will see four more Jollibee restaurant locations as part of an aggressive plan that includes new branches in Italy, Canada, the U.K. and Malaysia. However, that announcement was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Jollibee's most famous offering is Chickenjoy, which are pieces of crispy fried chicken served in buckets or with sides like rice, fries or mashed potatoes.
The "coming soon" sign also comes days after Ross Dress for Less retail chain announced the opening of its newest store, at Agana Shopping Center, on March 5.
Jollibee at Micronesia Mall said an official from the restaurant will be returning the Guam Daily Post's call about the second restaurant today.
This story will be updated.