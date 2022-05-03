Sylvia Mercurio, 71, lost friends to COVID-19 and the pain is felt even more when a heart attack also took away her son, who was caring for her and her husband for most of the pandemic.
After near isolation at home and a period of mourning, it's quite a relief to once again be with surviving friends at the Tamuning Senior Citizens Center on its first day open after being closed for more than two years, she said on Monday.
"We really felt the pain of COVID and we are happy that we’re back. Hopefully it will go back to normal," Mercurio told The Guam Daily Post.
Mercurio shared what life was like for the past two years and how she and her husband Salvador "Jun" Mercurio are looking forward to enjoying more time with their friends at the senior citizens center.
"It's tears of joy and sadness," Mercurio said, as she wipes away her tears remembering those she lost while also being grateful to be with others again.
Senior citizen centers and adult day care centers reopened for the first time since COVID-19 forced them to close in March 2020.
The manåmko' were sharing meals and swapping stories once again. There was laughter and smiles beneath their face masks.
Only about 69% or 373 manåmko' out of total pre-pandemic senior citizen center clients of 539 showed up on the reopening day, Mayors Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said, citing data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
The Malesso' senior citizens center has not reopened yet because of ongoing renovations.
"We do expect attendance to fluctuate this week but hopefully more will return as they hear from their friends who did attend today," Sablan said.
About 638 initially said they would come back to the center when a survey was conducted.
At the height of the pandemic, mayors and DPHSS noted 1,103 senior citizens who registered and received homebound meals or picked up meals at the centers.
For the adult day care facilities including the dementia centers, 32%, or just 18 of 86 pre-pandemic clients returned on reopening day - but Sablan said more should be returning by next week.
Miguel Castro, 79, and his wife Leticia Castro, 67, said they're elated to see their friends and colleagues at the Sinajana Senior Center for the very first time since March 2020.
"We're thankful to see friends, we're thankful to see them strong and alive," he said, adding that he and his wife tried to limit going out during the pandemic. "We just want to be very careful."
To keep them active during the past two years, they have cared for 50 chickens, 18 cats, two dogs and one duck, Miguel Castro said.
Waiting for bingo
Tamuning Vice Mayor Alfred Toves, who's also the president of all senior citizen centers, said he's happy to welcome back seniors while also noting that some passed on.
Pre-pandemic, they had an average of 120 to 150 seniors a day.
"Today, we only have close to 100," Toves said, because of COVID-19 concerns, while others died during the past two years.
Others are just waiting for bingo games to return later this week, before deciding to come back, he said. The Tamuning Senior Citizens Center had to order a new bingo system after their old one was stolen by a burglar who's now in jail, the vice mayor said.
A few miles away, at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center, the manåmko' were busy playing bingo before having their very first meal together in more than two years.
"I'm excited and happy," Teresita Hara, 83, said of the center's reopening.
Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said it's "great to see" the manåmko get back to what they were used to doing prior to the pandemic, while also sharing what the "new normal" is like at the centers where air filters have become a must.
Tables now have clear plexiglass partitions, and temperature checks are a must, along with frequent hand sanitizing.
Gloves have to be worn while getting food. Coffee stirrers now have to be disposed of after every use, while jellies and butter are now individually packaged instead of everyone getting it from the same container.
Social distancing is still being practiced because the manåmko' want it, Hofmann said.
"And they are even talking to us, even though the mask mandate may be lifted (Tuesday), they’re still wanting to wear the mask when they’re not eating," he said. "They just feel a lot safer, which is their prerogative. They're more than welcome to do (that)."
Some families are waiting to see what the reopening would be like, before deciding to let their elderly family members go to the senior citizen centers again, and this is understandable, Hofmann said.
"We encourage them to just come here and just check it out and see for (themselves)," the mayor said.
'We lost 16'
Hofmann, the vice president of the Mayors Council of Guam, said the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center lost 16 manåmko' the past two years because of COVID-19 and other reasons.
"It’s heartbreaking," he said.
Some didn't know their former colleagues at the senior center won't be back.
On Friday, the manåmko' at the Sinajana Senior Citizen Center will be holding a memorial.
"We're gonna put together a simple memorial this Friday for them, to let everybody remember what they looked like," the mayor said. "Some of them can't remember, can't put a face to a name. Some of them don't know their names. It's something they're planning themselves, for themselves."