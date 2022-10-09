Families were provided tips on how to prevent a fire at an outreach event Saturday, hosted by the Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services at Fire Station 5 in Sånta Rita-Sumai.
JRM Fire held an open house for Fire Prevention Week, which is observed across the nation and in Canada to educate residents about simple but important actions people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from house fires.
This is the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, which is recognized from Oct. 9-15. This year's theme is: Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.
“This is a week that we focus on getting the message out to the communities, getting the message out to the families to make sure that you test your smoke alarms, have a safety evacuation plan in mind for your families,” said Gifton Lawrence Jr., the Naval Base Guam fire chief. “(Saturday’s open house) just focuses on ways and to raise awareness on fire prevention.”
Fire Prevention Week has been observed publicly since 1922. It's observed the week of Oct. 9, as a way to commemorate the devastating Great Chicago Fire which started on Oct. 8, 1871. It killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed over 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.
Lawrence noted, in the U.S., nearly 400,000 fire incidents occurred.
“'Plan your escape' is very fitting because, you know, in the states, nationally, there were over 356,000 incidents of fires,” said Lawrence, who soon will be promoted to JRM regional deputy fire chief. “Bring that back here locally to Guam. Last year, ... we responded to 14 fires. So, contrast that with the national average. I want to make sure we get the message out to the communities and to the families and what better way to get the message out … through the kids. That is the vessel that goes straight from the families to the parents.”
Lawrence shared with The Guam Daily Post some tips about how to prevent a house fire.
“If you have kids in the house, make sure that you rotate the pot handles on the stove inwards so that the kids don't reach up and try to grab it. Definitely have a fire extinguisher in the home, someplace near the kitchen, but definitely have it somewhere where you can fight your way out of the facility or the house. And, of course, have a fire evacuation plan and not just have a plan but you practice that plan, have the kids exit out, go down the street to the parking lot or wherever and meet up and then take accountability and make sure everybody is safe.”
Fun activities like face painting, static displays, an inflatable bouncer, a children’s firefighting course, a mannequin pull, a search and rescue smoke room, and a Smokey Bear mobile, were ways the JRM fire unit helped youth participants celebrate the event.