A federal judge allowed the trial for Hansen Helicopters to continue despite allegations from the government made in open court that the company was responsible for another helicopter crash last week.
Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said she was "close to granting" a mistrial for John Walker, the president of Hansen Helicopters Inc., and the company itself, after prosecutor Samantha Miller asked a witness about a helicopter crash in the Philippines last week that Hansen is alleged to be connected to.
The mention of the crash in the Philippines was immediately objected to by Walker and Hansen's attorneys because it was not connected to charges they currently face.
Tydingco-Gatewood did, however, say she was disappointed in the prosecution and subsequently sanctioned them. Sanctions included not asking witnesses questions about or referencing any deaths for the remainder of trial.
Crash
On Monday, Miller asked expert witness, John Guzzetti, a retired helicopter crash investigator about the recent accident.
"Could you tell the members of the jury what you learned about an accident involving that helicopter?" Miller asked Guzzetti.
"This helicopter crashed six days ago in the Philippines killing the pilot," Guzzetti said before Walker's attorney, Mack Martin, objected and asked the jury be removed from the courtroom.
Outside the presence of the jury, Martin said Miller's line of questioning should warrant a mistrial because they were never briefed on the accusations.
"She intentionally asked a question of this witness and had him testify about an accident that we have no clue what caused the accident in front of this jury for the pure purpose of creating a mistrial," Martin said. "This is outrageous conduct by the government to bring something up like this without even trying to get permission to do it."
Miller responded that Hansen's continuing operations despite the ongoing trial made the questions relevant.
"They haven't stopped what they've been doing. We have clear evidence that they have absolutely violated it," said Miller.
Walker and Hansen are facing charges that include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
They are accused of being responsible for the death of nine people, including helicopter pilots.