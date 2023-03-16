SAIPAN — Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands denied Bonifacio “Boni” Sagana’s motion to suppress a statement he made under custodial interrogation, and his motion to compel the production of interview notes.
Sagana was represented by attorneys David Banes and Richard Miller.
In their motion to suppress, the lawyers stated that Sagana was never properly advised of his right to remain silent and to have a lawyer present during questioning.
The defense also wants the court to compel the federal government to produce items relating to a search warrant executed Dec. 16, 2022, by the FBI at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The federal government, represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Albert Flores Jr. and Ashley Kost, opposed the motions.
Following the testimony of Homeland Security Investigations special agent David West, a U.S. government witness, Manglona denied Sagana’s motions to suppress and compel.
The prosecution, for its part, submitted to the court a copy of an email Flores sent to Sagana’s attorney notifying them that the U.S. government intends to introduce at trial “prior bad acts” committed by the defendant.
“This evidence will be used towards proving motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake, or lack of accident (by Sagana),” Flores said.
He likewise provided five names to the court and stated that Sagana conspired with at least one of the names provided “to unlawfully assist them with obtaining (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) driver’s licenses. This evidence is documented in HSI investigative reports, previously tendered in discovery,” Flores added.
The court earlier granted Sagana’s third request to reschedule his jury trial, which is now set for June 27 at 10 a.m.
Sagana has pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.
He is accused of involvement in a scheme to produce counterfeit CNMI driver’s licenses.
Sagana remained released on his personal recognizance but is prohibited from leaving the CNMI.